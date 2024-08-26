BJP Condemns Kangana Ranaut’s Controversial Statements On Farmers’ Protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticized actor-MP Kangana Ranaut for her comments linking the farmers' protest to the unrest in Bangladesh.

In a statement, the BJP said, “BJP MP Ms Kangana Ranaut’s statement on farmers’ protest is not the party’s stand. The Bharatiya Janata Party disagrees with the remark made by Ms Kangana Ranaut. Neither Ms. Kangana Ranaut is permitted to speak on policy issues of the BJP, nor she is authorised to do so.”

The party further added, “The BJP has directed Ms Kangana Ranaut to not issue such statements in the future. The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed towards social harmony as per the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Aur Sabka Prayaas’.”

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut sparked controversy with her statement suggesting that the farmers’ protest could have resulted in a situation similar to that of Bangladesh if the Narendra Modi government had not taken strong measures.

In a video shared by the actor on her X handle, Ranaut said, “Bangladesh-like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of Farmers protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it wouldn’t have been foresight of our leadership they would have succeeded.”

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has stirred controversy over the farmers’ protest that took place in 2020-21 against the now-repealed farm laws. During the protest, Ranaut had incorrectly identified an elderly woman in an X post as Bilkis Bano, a notable figure from the Shaheen Bagh protests, claiming the woman was “available for ₹100” to participate in protests.

Just days after she was elected as an MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport on June 6. The CISF constable stated that her mother was among the farmers protesting against the farm laws, which have since been repealed.

“She stated that the farmers are sitting there for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement…” the constable remarked. The 15-month-long farmers’ protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed) among other issues.

