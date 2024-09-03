BJP Condemns Trinamool Congress Leader Lovely Maitra for Controversial Remarks About Protesting Doctors

BJP has sharply criticized Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Lovely Maitra for her recent comments, in which she allegedly compared junior doctors to butchers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Lovely Maitra for her recent comments, in which she allegedly compared junior doctors protesting the alleged rape and murder of a female medic in Kolkata to “butchers.” The remarks have sparked widespread outrage and led to a demand for accountability from the TMC.

BJP’s Criticism and Social Media Outrage

Shehzad Poonawala, a national spokesperson for the BJP, took to social media to condemn Maitra’s comments. He shared a video clip of Maitra’s speech and questioned whether the TMC, which governs West Bengal, would take action against her or defend her conduct as it allegedly did with Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“TMC MLA Lovely Maitra compares protesting Doctors to butchers. She also happens to be the wife of an IPS officer in Kolkata Police who has been issuing notices and summons to doctors. Why so much hate against protesting doctors? Just because they are holding Mamata Government and her police force accountable?” Poonawala wrote in his post.

Maitra’s Remarks and Controversy

Maitra’s comments were made during a party event, where she reportedly criticized the protesting doctors, stating, “Doctors are turning into butchers in the name of protests. The poor and underprivileged people who come from interior parts, rural areas of Bengal seeking medical treatment at government hospitals. Those who cannot afford treatment at private hospitals, they are suffering. They are not being treated. Are they (doctors) human? Is this humane?” The remarks were made in Bangla and quickly stirred controversy.

In addition to the comments about doctors, Maitra reportedly issued a veiled threat to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], warning of potential revenge in 2024. This comment prompted a complaint from a lawyer associated with the Left party, escalating the controversy.

TMC Leader Issues Clarification

In response to the backlash, Maitra has sought to clarify her comments. She stated, “Doctors are gods, poor people consider doctors as gods. But, the way they are protesting, I hope they’re not called anything other than doctors. Why are they going to Lalbazar, why not CBI? We want capital punishment too,” as quoted by News18.

Ongoing Political Fallout

The situation has intensified the political debate in West Bengal, with accusations and counter-accusations flying between the BJP and TMC. The BJP’s condemnation highlights ongoing tensions surrounding the handling of the protest by junior doctors, and the broader implications for the ruling party in the state.

