Voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 is underway and the former chief minister of the state and BJP’s CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa has already got his finger inked from Shikaripura which is also his home ground. While casting his vote, Yeddyurappa told reporters that people in the state are fed up from Siddaramaiah government. He further urged the people to come out and vote in large numbers and make BJP win the elections with huge majority. Before voting, he reportedly prayed for his win at a temple in Karnataka.

With voting for 222 constituencies underway, it would be interesting to see if Congress will be able to retain its majority or like other states BJP will also claim Karnataka. While many still think of Karnataka elections as a face-off between Congress and BJP, reports claims that HD Deve Gowda’s JD(S) might emerge as a kingmaker with surveys claiming a hung assembly.

Here are the LIVE updates from Karnataka assembly elections 2018:

8: 18 AM – BJP’s B.Sriramalu performed ‘gau pooja’ (cow worship) before casting his vote. He is contesting against CM Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency.

8:09 AM – Following several complaints of not functioning of EVMs at different booths, the machines are reportedly being replaced and the polling is yet to begin. One of the constituencies, Paduvalahippe is also facing the same problem. Former prime minister Deve Gowda was to cast his vote form here.

7:48 AM – Faulty Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine at booth number 108 being replaced at Hubli, voting is yet to resume at the booth.

7:34 AM – Voters in Karnataka queue outside polling booth number 144 in Badami constituency. Congress’ Siddaramaiah is contesting against BJP’s B Sriramulu from here.

7: 29 AM – People arrive in large numbers at a polling booth in Dommasandra B Munireddy School, located in BTM constituency.

7: 22 AM – Voter come out in large number to cast their vote at booth no. 123A in Puttur

7:16 AM – Soon after Yeddyurappa, Union Minister and BJP leader Sadananda Gowda casts his vote in Puttur.

7:10 AM – BJP Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa casts his vote in Shikarpur, Shimoga

