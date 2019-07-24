BJP terms Congress-JD(S) as power greedy unholy alliance, says democracy restored in Karnataka: The BJP, which is set to form the government, said that the voters of Karnataka had blessed them in May 2018 when it emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections but they were not allowed to come to power.

BJP terms Congress-JD(S) as power greedy unholy alliance, says democracy restored in Karnataka: After defeating HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) in a trust vote, the BJP on Wednesday termed the coalition as the power greedy unholy alliance. In a tweet, Karnataka BJP said that democracy was restored in the state as the alliance partners have bitten the dust. The BJP, which is set to form the government, said that the voters of Karnataka had blessed them in May 2018 when it emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections but they were not allowed to come to power.

The BJP said that the party will soon form the government, adding that the dignity and sanctity of the land will be upheld under the new government. The saffron party said that it aims to focus on the development. Earlier, after days of dilly-dallying, the vote of confidence was finally held on Tuesday in the Vidhana Soudha. The coalition got 99 votes against 105 of BJP. As many as 20 MLAs did not turn up for the proceedings.

Democracy restored in Karnataka as the power greedy unholy alliance of Congress & JDS bits dust People had blessed us as single largest party

We will soon form a government that will uphold the dignity & sanctity of our land We will script the era of development

Kumaraswamy, who tried his best to persuade rebel legislators to return and support the government, submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala and paved the way for BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa to take the chief ministerial post. Yeddyurappa will become the chief minister for the third time. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today.

Meanwhile, the political crisis engulfed Karnataka with the resignation 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs earlier this month. They have been camping in Mumbai and refused to return. Both the alliance partners have accused BJP of horsetrading and forcibly taking away lawmakers.

