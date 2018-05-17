Union Minister Ananth Kumar said that the Congress should protest against its president, Sonia Gandhi and former chief minister of Karnataka. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah said that his party will be reaching put to people and will make them aware of how BJP is going against the Constitution.

The Congress-JD(S) that had been demanding a stay of the swearing-in ceremony of BJP candidate BS Yeddyurappa since 2:00 am, ended up staging a protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Vidhan Soudha. The protest that was being led by senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Siddaramaiah was also joined by Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal. Reacting to the protests being held by Congress, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said that the Congress should protest against its president, Sonia Gandhi and former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah. Reports suggest that the ministers are also being called from the Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru to join the protests.

Soon after BJP’s candidate Yeddyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, it was reported that he will also be meeting some senior leaders to decide the ministers of the upcoming cabinet. Slamming the protests by the Congress leaders, BJP’s Kumar said, “If Congress wants to protest, they should protest against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi & Siddaramaiah, as this trio has ruined the Congress.” Meanwhile, a massive crowd erupted outside the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. The BJP workers present in the crowd were heard chanting slogans of ‘Vande Mataram and Modi, Modi’.

Reacting to the reports of proving majority, Ananth Kumar said, “Think all the precedents are with the Governor’s decision. We will get the support, we will prove our majority on the floor of the House.” Talking to media over the protests, Congress MLA Khader said, “All MLAs are in contact, the two MLAs who are not present here right now will come, I also just came back from Mangaluru.” Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said that his party will be reaching put to people and will make them aware of how BJP is going against the Constitution.

