In a midnight drama ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, the BJP and Congress party trade charges after the Election Commission seized around 10,000 voter ID cards from a flat in Bengaluru. Following the development, both BJP and Congress trade allegations by alleging the use of unfair means to influence the elections.

In an unprecedented development ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, the Congress and BJP on late Tuesday night made attacks and counter-attacks on each other after the Election Commission seized around 10,000 voter ID cards from a Bengaluru apartment. Soon after this shocking development, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at the Congress party and said that the Congress was trying to rig the elections by undemocratic ways. “Congress is losing public support and they are trying hard to rig the upcoming elections in Karnataka by undemocratic ways. So, we demand to countermand of polls in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.” The Congress party while hitting back at the BJP saying that it was its conspiracy to get the election countermanded.

“This is a BJP conspiracy and we have exposed it. A high-level inquiry should be ordered by EC against all those indulging in this conspiracy to get the election countermanded by planting fake evidence. Lodge an FIR against all these top BJP leaders,” Congress party said in a press conference.

BJP is seeking attention by leveling allegations. BJP is doing midnight drama as if Congress has something to do in the recovery of these 9746 Voter ID cards: Randeep Surjewala, Congress pic.twitter.com/r6bXiaSOiH — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018

Who is Manjula Nanjamuri? (owner of the flat No. 115) She is a BJP leader & ex-corporator. Who did she rent this house to? To Rakesh, who is Manjula's son. He contested the corporation election on a BJP ticket in 2015 & lost to the Congress: Randeep Surjewala, Congress pic.twitter.com/a5uIbosOxH — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018

Addressing the issue, the Election Commission in a midnight conference said, “This is certainly a serious matter we can’t decide it here. We don’t understand the significance of this. Counterfoils are there. Whether they really are the electors or not, it is yet to see. On preliminary investigation, these 9746 EPIC cards are of actual electors and appear to be prima facie genuine. However, the significance of the counterfoils can only be verified after due investigation. In Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency, there are 4,35,439 electors with EP ratio of 75.43. During last special summary revision, 25,825 additions are there, 19,012 additions were done during continuous updation. There have been total deletions of 8817 person.”

On preliminary investigation these 9746 EPIC cards are of actual electors & appear to be prima facie genuine. However the significance of the counterfoils can only be verified after due investigation: Election Commission pic.twitter.com/SILPgmrjnf — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018

FIR has been registered & further investigations will be conducted. The situation is being closely monitored by the Election Commission & appropriate action will be taken: Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer for #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Q5o5zrqz6z — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018

“The flat ( Flat no 115 SLV Parkview Apt, Jalahalli) belongs to one Ms Manjula Nanjamuri and was rented out to one Sri Rakesh. EPIC cards were kept neatly in small bundles wrapped in paper with some names and phones on paper. It is alleged that some more cards were there which are allegedly taken away by some of the occupants,” Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar said in a late-night presser”.

Manjula Nanjamuri has nothing to do with BJP. She left BJP six years ago. Manjula is a Congress person now. They just want to blame BJP without any substance. We have proof of various things, which we will present before the EC: Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister. pic.twitter.com/ApXbRoDvyM — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018

Sanjeev Kumar further added, “FIR has been registered and further investigations will be conducted. The situation is being closely monitored by the Election Commission & appropriate action will be taken.”

BJP leader Sadanand Gowda while giving his reaction to the issue said, “Ruling party MLAs misuse their position, & pressurise officers to enroll false names in voter list, This MLA Munirathna Naidu is a ‘gunda’. Nearly 60,000 voter ID cards have been manipulated, we caught hold of some and complained.”

