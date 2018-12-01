Recently, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and his Congress counterpart Ragini Nayak took part in a debate show and it has been doing the rounds on social media for not so good reasons. It was aired on India TV where the debate turned into a dirty gimmick after Bhatia called Rahul Gandhi a 'Chaprasi' (peon) to which his Congress counterpart replied that call your father one.

Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on December 7, 2018, and as the day is coming closer, prominent parties are trying every possible move to woo the voters. Recently, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and his Congress counterpart Ragini Nayak took part in a debate show and it has been doing the rounds on social media for not so good reasons. The fact that the party spokerspersons can touch the depths of bizarreness when it comes to talk higher of the party is not soemthing new.

Coming back to the debate that has become the talk of the town, well, it was aired on India TV where the debate turned into a dirty gimmick after Bhatia called Rahul Gandhi a ‘Chaprasi’ (peon) to which his Congress counterpart replied that call your father one. The political debate took the ugly turn after nayal allegedly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a thief. But came after that was epic as Nayak walked away from the stage that left makers with no other choice but to halt the show. Before we tell you what is happening now, take a look at the video:

Now, as the video has went viral on several social media platforms, mainly Twitter, the BJP and INC supports just can’t stop sharing it widely. Over thousands of people have already shared it and their reactions are just taking the whole drame to another level. It was shared so widely that there was a time when #RahulChaprasi started trending on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions that we have compiled for you:

Mr Ram Jethmalani said long back .. he would never hire Rahul Gandhy even as Chaprasi#RahulChaprasi pic.twitter.com/N4G1grJduK — Srikanth 🇮🇳 (@srikanthbjp_) December 1, 2018

Chaprasi is often the first to come to office, and last to leave for home – working hard all day to earn his roti. Only Pidis find "#RahulChaprasi" demeaning – how dare one call our Prince Charming a hard-working poor man, gosh so insulting! pic.twitter.com/GyCNX9UTH3 — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) December 1, 2018

Bravo @gauravbh bhaiya you showed amazing restraint while debating with Ragini she clearly lost her cool. This reminds me of my School days fight when one couldn't find ways to rebuttal in words they abuse and Chicken out 😂😂. No one will use #RahulChaprasi i warn you all 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/hXP4W4BJEC — Anmol 🇮🇳 (@OriginalAnmol) December 1, 2018

#RahulChaprasi can never happen because fr that too Rahul needs to atleast pass a General Awareness & Reasoning Test in fixed time span without media wheelchair @gauravbh was right 😉😉@NayakRagini Rahul reading books in Mumbai local after digging hole in MANREGA @suniljha899 pic.twitter.com/ZWMGBDUWFo — Saurabh Prayagraj🇮🇳 (@saurabh_nand) December 1, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More