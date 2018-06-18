BJP fears to lose around 60-65% seats in 2019 general elections, according to reports. The party is considering tieing-up with smaller parties as a strategy to retain power at the Centre. As per reports, around 30% of BJP ministers may not retain their seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP is exploring and considering options to tie with smaller parties for the upcoming 2019 General Elections as the party is worried about losing 60-65% of the seats in the next general elections. According to reports, around 30% of the sitting BJP MPs can be dropped in general elections 2019. The Modi-led party is considering this after getting feedback on its ministers as it deliberates strategy for 2019 polls.

BJP in recent by-polls has lost majorly to the regional parties and a united opposition in states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh. The party lost two major constituencies — Gorakhpur and Phulpur which were earlier held by now UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.

BSP and Samajwadi mutual understanding cooperation with each other in the by-polls there proved successful for the united opposition to keep BJP out. Also, the recent defeat in Karnataka where party even after emerging as the single largest failed to form the government and lost the opportunity to Congress-JDS tie up.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah has summoned party’s ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet and state chief Ravinder Raina for a meeting which will take place tomorrow.

Reports say that party president Amit Shah has called for a meeting to discuss state affairs with the minsters. The state in the past week has witnessed several unfortunate incidents. A couple of days ago, terrorists in the valley brutally murdered editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Shujaat Bukhari and on the same way, an army rifleman was abducted by terrorists, whose body was later found in J&K’s Pulwama.

Following these incidents, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh revoked ceasefire in the valley stating that the atmosphere and terror activities responsible for it. Apart from these, the Central government have asked the army to resume their security operations in the valley.

The army was asked to suspend their security operations in the month of Ramzan, however, it was stated that the army can retaliate if it would have been attacked.

