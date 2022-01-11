India News Manch, the biggest UP- Uttarakhand poll conclave in the run-up to the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, was held in Lucknow. The platform brought together all the big-wigs of national and regional politics. As part of the mega conclave, we hosted former UP CM & Samajwadi Party’s National President, Akhilesh Yadav, for an insightful interview. Read the excerpts of the interview here:

Our first question to Akhilesh Yadav was about the issues that his party will highlight in its electoral battle against the BJP. “Since BJP has come in power, there has been a significant increase in inflation. There has been a rise in unemployment.” He further attacked the BJP and said, “BJP continues to indulge in hate politics. They are employing divisive tactics.” Continuing the thought, the SP chief said, “The whole country witnessed how the same BJP that promised of doubling farmers’ income labelled farmers as ‘terrorists’.” He added, “BJP took back the farm laws just for the sake of votes. They don’t have kind intentions.”

We then asked Akhilesh if he thinks the repeal of farm laws will impact the mood of voters in western UP, to which he replied, “The public can gauge the intentions of the BJP now. Farmers will be taking on a fight for their honour this time. And when that happens, BJP will be swept out of UP.” Answering our question regarding SP’s alliance with Jayanta Chaudhary’s party, Akhilesh said, “As far as the alliance is concerned, I am hopeful that when the votes are cast, BJP will suffer a massive defeat.” Further taking a dig on Yogi Adityanath ’80 vs 20′ remark, Yadav said, “The truth is that 80% of the voters are against BJP and in support of the SP-led alliance.”

Talking about negative public opinion about BJP leaders, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Their MLAs are being assaulted.” He added, “They are being denied entry into several villages.” The SP chief reiterated, “I can say with certainty that when the people get the chance to vote, BJP will be swept out of UP and the SP-led alliance will win 400 seats.” Akhilesh Yadav also claimed that party leaders are keen on deserting the BJP. “MLAs want to leave the party,” he said. “Their own people are leaving them and that’s why I can claim that UP is going to see change this time. UP will again start heading towards progressive change.”

Reacting to UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s comment earlier at the event, the SP chief uttered, “The people of UP are fed up of ‘Baba,’ bull and bulldozer.” Drawing attention towards law & order in the state, Akhilesh claimed that NCRB data suggests UP is the most unsafe state for women. “Uttar Pradesh has received the most notices from the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC),” alleged Yadav.