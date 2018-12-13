BJP core group meeting: The BJP held a core meeting on Thursday morning, December 13, at its national headquarters in Delhi after the party witnessed a huge blow in assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It came after Prime minister Narendra Modi urged all party members to hold a core party meeting on December 11.

BJP core group meeting: After losing assembly elections in 3 North Indian states—Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh —the BJP held a meeting comprising of its top leaders to strategise plans ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 elections. The meeting was held on Thursday morning, December 13 at the party’s national headquarters in Delhi, which is reportedly going to last for 7 hours. Meanwhile, the party national chief Amit Shah has asked his fellow party workers to come up with a report of a 22-point list of directives he had earlier shared with booth managers, reported The Indian Express. It came after Prime minister Narendra Modi urged all party members to hold a core party meet on December 11.

Reports have also pointed out that Shah did not accept the resignation of Madhya Pradesh unit chief Rakesh Singh and has asked him to toil in the state. This comes after Singh decided to step down as MP unit chief and submitted his resignation from the post taking responsibility of the defeat in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls 2018. The Congress party made significant gains in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while in Madhya Pradesh it won by a slender margin of 0.1%.

Statistics provided by the leading daily The Hindu said Congress mainly garnered victory in urban areas, leaving behind the saffron party by a drop of 5.8% of vote share. It also made significant gains in Scheduled Caste-reserved seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress’ victory by a thin margin in Madhya Pradesh has ended the reign of BJP in the state, which was in power for 15 years leading to the resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who just after the declaration of the results said the BJP would not stake claim to form a government in the state as it did not win by a majority.

