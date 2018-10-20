BJP councillor thrashes UP cop: In a shocking incident, a BJP councillor Manish Kumar was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police after his video of brutally thrashing a police officer went viral on social media. As per reports, the incident took place after the insp[ector had an argument with the waiter at the hotel.

A video that has gone viral on the social media has once again highlighted the unruly nature of BJP leaders. Recently, BJP councillor Manish Kumar thrashed a sub-inspector at his hotel in the presence of a lady lawyer. As per reports, BJP councillor Kumar thrashed the police officer after he had reportedly got into an argument with a waiter who was attending the two. After the video went viral, the concerned police authorities registered a case against BJP councillor from Meerut, Manish Kumar.

The BJP leader has bee charged under Section 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. As per current reports, the BJP councillor Manish Kumar has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police. He has reportedly been booked under non-bailable offences. The investigating police officer SP city R Singh said that soon after the reports of his arrest surfaced, several of his supporters protested outside the police station. Later, when the police showed the evidence to the protestors they returned back.

Case has been registered against Munish Kumar, BJP councillor from Meerut's ward no. 40, under section 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code. https://t.co/5e4TzDczkH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2018

As per media reports, the inspector and the waiter got into an argument over the dealy in food. later the waiter called in Manish Kumar who then thrashed the police officer. As per reports, the cop identified as Sukhpal Sigh Pawar was reportedly drunk. In the viral video, the BJP councillor can be heard hurling abuses at the police officer and the lady lawyer.

The BJP councillor kept hitting the police officer till he fell down on the floor. In the viral video, the woman was seen throwing cutlery at the hotel staff for misbehaving with them.

