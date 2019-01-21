Taking a pot shot at MK Stalin, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said there are "incohesion in the opposition unity", which have been highlighted by Stalin's address adding that he deviated from his previous stand that stated Rahul Gandhi will be the prime ministerial candidate.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed the recent United India rally in Kolkata as “Mahagathbandhan of rich and corrupt,” the ruling BJP is now attacking DMK chief MK Stalin after he restrained from echoing ‘Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister’ at Brigade grounds on January 19, 2019. The central government has continuously been questioning the DMK chief over what has stopped him from reiterating his stance. The BJP has also claimed that Stalin’s address during the rally highlights chinks in the mega-alliance.

Taking a pot shot at MK Stalin, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said there are “incohesion in the opposition unity”, which have been highlighted by Stalin’s address adding that he deviated from his previous stand that stated Rahul Gandhi will be the prime ministerial candidate. He said that such deviation showed ‘his hesitancy and obstacles’. Last month, son of M Karunanidhi had supported Rahul Gandhi for the post of Prime Minister candidate but did not say the same in during his Kolkata address.

However, the BJP’s attacks don’t seem to affect Stalin who continues to stand still on his claims. He agreed that he had announced Rahul Gandhi’s name for the prime ministerial candidate at a function organised by the DMK as this is what people of Tamil Nadu want. He added that the situation in other states is entirely different. He clarified that the coalition will soon decide the PM face after the results of Lok Sabha elections, which is their wish.

