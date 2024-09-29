BJP Criticizes Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Appointment As Deputy CM, Claims DMK Betrays TN’s Interests

BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad targeted ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, saying that the party's history has been marked with "years of betrayal to the people and prioritising family interests over public welfare" following Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation as Deputy CM.

“The DMK’s 75-year history has been marked by betrayal of Tamil Nadu’s interests, prioritising family interests over public welfare. Despite being part of the alliance, DMK has denied its partners a share in power and instead appointed Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister,” Prasad said in a statement on Saturday.

Prasad accused CM Stalin of using diversionary tactics by talking about the BJP only winning 240 seats in the general elections.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin’s statement that the BJP should be conscious of their 240 seats is a diversionary tactic to shift focus from his own party’s controversies. His attempt to cheer up leaders on the platform only masks the confusion within his coalition. Instead of pointing fingers at the BJP, Stalin should focus on addressing the issues plaguing his own government, such as corruption and nepotism,” he said.

Prasad stated that the proposed reshuffle in the cabinet would “mark the beginning of the end of DMK” in Tamil Nadu.

“Stalin’s criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi will fall flat due to his own corruption and nepotism. The people will not buy into his false propaganda, and the recent cabinet reshuffle may mark the beginning of the end for DMK in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Questioning the cabinet reshuffle of the Tamil Nadu government, he said, “The recent elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin and the re-induction of Senthil Balaji, acquitted in a corruption case, as minister, raises serious questions about the DMK’s commitment to good governance and accountability. The party’s leaders, including Chief Minister Stalin, have amassed wealth through corruption, with ministers looting thousands of crores.”

Further criticising the INDIA Alliance, he said that any attempt to “exploit the gaps” in BJP strongholds will not be successful for them.

“The DMK’s track record of corruption and misgovernance will not be forgotten by the people of Tamil Nadu. The India Alliance’s attempt to exploit any gaps in the BJP’s stronghold will not succeed if they continue to perpetuate the same corrupt practices,” he said.

Saying that the people will respond accordingly to the “corruption” of the DMK led government in the 2026 assembly elections, he added, “It’s time for Stalin to take responsibility for his government’s actions and deliver on his promises to the people of Tamil Nadu, rather than resorting to empty rhetoric and blame-shifting. The people will respond to the DMK’s corruption and misgovernance in the 2026 assembly elections. Stalin’s attempt to deflect attention from his government’s failures will not succeed. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve better than a government that prioritises family interests over public welfare.”

DMK leader and State Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was elevated to the position of the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The announcement comes as part of a major cabinet reshuffle in the state government. The reshuffle also sees Senthil Balaji being re-inducted into the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

(With ANI Inputs)

