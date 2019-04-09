BJP Dantewada MLA among five killed in Maoist attack: Maoist insurgents on Tuesday attacked a BJP convoy in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada region, killing local MLA Bheema Mandavi and several others. The BJP leader and his supporters were targeted while they were canvassing in the area for the upcoming general elections.

BJP Dantewada MLA Bheema Mandavi among five killed in Maoist attack: BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, his driver and three security personnel were killed when Maoists blasted an IED in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada region on Tuesday. Mandavi was canvassing with his supporters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 when their convoy was hit by the IED in Shyamgiri area of Kuakonda in Dantewada. According to reports, the toll in the blast could go up significantly. Mandavi was reportedly in the last vehicle of the convoy when the improvised explosive device was detonated.

After the blast, a gunfight between security forces and the Maoist insurgents broke out and additional CRPF personnel were rushed to the spot to beef up security. Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallav said that Mandavi was advised not to visit the area. He said that firing from both sides continued for half an hour. “There were five more security personnel in a car following the MLA’s car, and we are locating them,” he added.

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated worker of the BJP. He was diligent and courageous, and assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Expressing his condolences to the family and supporters, Modi paid tributes to the martyred security personnel and said their sacrifices will not go in vain. Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada is a Maoist stronghold. Security forces have been on high alert in the state in view of the general elections for the Bastar Lok Sabha (ST) seat on April 11. The rest of the constituencies will vote on April 18 and 23.

The Bastar-Dantewada region is the nerve centre of the red corridor of the Maoists and they wield enormous sway here. The Congress had also lost its senior leaders in a blast on May 25, 2013 near Jagdalpur. They were taking out a rally where some 200 Congress leaders along with workers when the blast hit the 25 vehicle convoy. Former minister Mahendra Karma, the architect of the anti-Maoist force, the Salwa Judum, Nand Kumar Patel, Gopi Madhwani, Uday Mudaliyar and Phulo Devi Netam were among those killed. Former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla, who was also in the convoy, died in the second week of June in hospital.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More