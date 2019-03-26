The decision has left many disappointed as it was Tejaswini Ananth Kumar who was expected to be BJP's potential candidate from the constituency. Many in BJP were shocked to learn about the decision as Tejaswani had been recommended for the seat following her husband, Ananth Kumar's death last year. Ananth was a five-time parliamentarian from the Bengaluru South constituency

BJP, on Monday, selected Tejasvi Surya as its candidate for the Bengaluru South constituency for the upcoming polls. The decision has left many disappointed as it was Tejaswini Ananth Kumar who was expected to be BJP’s potential candidate from the constituency. Many in BJP were shocked to learn about the decision as Tejaswani had been recommended for the seat following her husband, Ananth Kumar’s death last year. Ananth was a five-time parliamentarian from the Bengaluru South constituency.

Karnataka BJP chief, BS Yeddyurappa who had recommended Tejaswini’name for the seat said it was Tejaswini who was supposed to contest, however, with a sudden change in decision, the seat had been passed over for 28-year-old lawyer Tejasvi Surya. Although many in the party, are protesting against the decision, however, Ananth’s widow Tejasvini has been urging people to respect the decision.

My urge all the BJP karyakartas, friends and well wishers who are anxious and upest & still visting our house in large numbers

Time to show we are a 'party with a difference'.We are all committed to tread the path of ideology.

And work for

#NamoAgain2019 #ಮೋದಿಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ — Chowkidar Tejaswini AnanthKumar (@Tej_AnanthKumar) March 25, 2019

Tejasvini said she was shocked to learn about BJP’s sudden change of plans. She, in fact, had started campaigning for the polls. However, it was important for her as well as supporters that they stand by the party’s decision and not say anything which would affect party’s image, reported ANI.

Tejaswini, who is a social worker and engineer by profession further referred to defence personnel who worked for the country without bothering about their families. She said her husband worked with the idea of nation first policy of the BJP and it’s party that comes first and hence, self-interest always takes the back seat.

Reportedly, Tejasvi Surya has been chosen because of his sharp oratory and given the constituencies intricate cast math, he will be a right fit for the job. The 28-year-old BJP candidate has a strong association with the BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayam Sevan Sangh (RSS). The decision to field 28-year-old Surya was taken during the BJP’s central election committee (CEC) meeting on Monday.

Interestingly, the rising BJP star was mentored by late Ananth Kumar only who had held the seat tight since 1999, until he passed away last year. Earlier there were speculations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting from the Bengaluru South as his second seat after Varanasi. However, such reports were rubbished by the party.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More