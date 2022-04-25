A Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday in response to the alleged attack on Kirit Somaiya

A Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday in response to the alleged attack on Kirit Somaiya outside Khar police station.

Kirit Somaiya, Mihir Kotecha, Sunil Rane, and others will be part of the delegation. Somaiya said that he was hurt in a Shiv Sena worker’s alleged stone-pelting incident in Mumbai on Saturday.

“Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena goondas (goons), my car window glass damaged, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station,” Somaiya wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he stated “In the presence of 50 police officers, Shiv Sena’s 100 goondas assault me with stones on the grounds of Khar police station. He intended to assassinate me. What is the Chief of Police doing? How is it possible for so many mafia Sena goondas to gather in a police station?”

Somaiya had gone to the Khar Police Station on Saturday to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, who had been arrested the day before.

Devendra Fadnavis, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, denounced the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and asked the Centre to take action against those responsible.