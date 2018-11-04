Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday entered into a scuffle with APP supporters and police at the inauguration ceremony of North-East Delhi’s iconic Signature Bridge. It was reported that the much-awaited bridge will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but Manoj Tiwari reached the spot and was allegedly “manhandled” by the AAP supporters present at the venue.
After the scuffle, Tiwari said that he re-started the construction of the bridge that was stalled for years and was there to welcome Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who was organising an inauguration ceremony in his constituency.
He further said that he was invited to the inauguration event and the police surrounded him as soon as he reached the spot. He further stressed that it was the AAP supporters that misbehaved with him.
On the other side, AAP spokesperson Dilip Kumar alleged that Manoj Tiwari was doing hooliganism at the event, and accused the BJP people of thrashing AAP volunteers and local people.
