BJP National Council Meet: Thousands of BJP workers along with top leaders of the party today gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for BJP National Council Meet. The event was concluded with the speeches of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, where BJP chief said that BJP wants Ram Mandir by legal means at earliest, while Congress is obstructing it.

BJP National Council Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah today participated in the BJP National Council Meet 2019 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Both the top leaders of the saffron party tried their best to woo the party workers ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The reports suggest that around 12,000 BJP workers from across the country gathered today along with many ministers and leaders. In his speech, Amit Shah said the BJP is trying to propel the Ram Mandir temple construction in Ayodhya. Shah also accused the Congress of creating the ruckus and delaying it.

“BJP wants Ram Mandir to be constructed at the earliest. We are trying in the Supreme Court that the case reaches its conclusion but Congress is trying to create obstacles. We want the case to be resolved soon,” Amit Shah said in his speech at BJP council meet.

On the Rafale issue, BJP president lashed out at Rahul Gandhi saying the top leaders of Gandhi family are out on bail. Shah said, ” People who are out on bail in a corruption case are levelling baseless allegations of graft against Narendra Modi government. People are wiser than him.”

