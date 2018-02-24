After the agitation by the Rayalaseema advocates over the demand for Andhra Pradesh High court to be set up in the region backed by the BJP, they have come forward with another demand of separate capital of the state in Rayalaseema region. During a meeting chaired by Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the state president of the BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) accused the N Chandrababu led government has always neglected the state.

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are all set to demand the second capital of the state soon after the agitation by Rayalaseema advocates to set up the AP High Court in the region. A meeting was held in Kurnool city about the resolution over demands put forward by the leaders. The BJP leader demanded that there should be immediate announcement by the Telugu Desam Party President (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu government about the formation of the second capital in Rayalaseema with all administrative offices, including a secretariat, a state assembly, CM’s residence and a temporary Raj Bhavan. There should be also an assembly session at Rayalaseema once in six months as is being done in Maharashtra, says the “Raylaseema declaration” which was adopted at Kurnool at the convention of the BJP leaders from Rayalaseema under the leadership of state general secretary S Suresh Reddy and national committee member Shanta Reddy.

A meeting chaired by S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the state president of the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) passed 15 resolutions. Reddy blamed that the Chandrababu Naidu led TDP government has always disregarded Rayalaseema and have failed to take good care of the the region. If the government continues to neglect us we will have no choice but to demand a separate Rayalaseema state,” a leader told TNIE.

He added that many promises were made by the government to the people of Rayalaseema but none came into action. The leaders stated that the state government allocate Rs 20,ooo crore of the State Budget to the Rayalaseema region. “It should reframe the Rayalaseema Development Board with the allocation of Rs 20,000 crore,” a leader said during the meet, while asserting that all pending irrigation projects be completed to care of water scarcity in drought-hit states.

