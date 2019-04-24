BJP denies PM Narendra Modi press conference in Varanasi, says no such plans at all: Reports said that PM Modi will be holding the press at Taj Ganges in Varanasi. It was also reported that the press conference would start at 12;30 pm. However, the BJP denied the reports saying the news was 110% false and PM Modi would not be holding any press conference.

Social media users were thrilled as soon as they got to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a press conference on Friday, April 26, 2019. Reports said that PM Modi will be holding the press at Taj Ganges in Varanasi. It was also reported that the press conference would start at 12;30 pm. However, the excitement could not last as the BJP categorically denied plans for any presser to be held by PM Modi. In the past five years, the prime minister has not addressed a single press conference, inviting criticism from the Opposition.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has targetted the prime minister several times over the fact that he never interacts with the media. However, the reports of PM Modi holding a presser sent ripples across the political spectrum. Denying the reports, the party noted that the news was 110% false and PM Modi would not be holding any press conference. A BJP leader denied the reports saying no such plans at all.

PM Modi… press conference? Whoa!!!! — Upamanyu (@upamanyu70) April 24, 2019

Denying the reports that PM Modi is to hold a press conference in Varanasi on April 26, a @BJP4India leader said "its 110% false" news. No such plan at all, the leader said @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) April 24, 2019

.@BJP4India categorically denied any plans to hold a presser by PM @narendramodi in Varanasi on the 26th. — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) April 24, 2019

A few days back, Rahul Gandi threw a fresh challenge at PM Modi asking him for a 15-minute debate on corruption alleging malfeasance in the Rafale deal with France. He asked PM Modi to accept the challenge and not to be scared at all.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has been making headlines for his recent interview with actor Akshay Kumar. PM Modi interacted with the Kesari actor at his residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. It was a non-political and humorous interview, in which PM Modi opened his heart and talked about various things of his lifestyle.

During the interview, PM Modi revealed that Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee are his good friends. He said West Bengal Chief Minister gifts him one or two kurtas and sweets once or twice every year.

