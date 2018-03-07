Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that he does not celebrate Eid. While replying to a leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary he said he is a Hindu and proud of it. His response came after the remarks made by the leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary that he is only CM to the 'so-called Hindus'.

UP CM claimed that the party will bring down the red cap of the Opposition party down the same way it has brought down the red flag in Tripura participating in exams

He also claimed that the party will bring down the red cap of the Opposition party down the same way it has brought down the red flag in Tripura. Lashing out at the Opposition parties, he said that the Bhagwa will remain on the top in the upcoming Assembly Elections. Indirectly pointing at the rival parties, he said that he cannot pretend for being somebody else. He cannot wear a sacred thread (janeu) inside the house and come out wearing a cap, as the hypocrisy is not followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in the day, Ram Govind Chaudhary had accused the ruling government of playing with the expectations of Dalit, backwards and Muslims. He also advised CM to become a CM for all the people of Uttar Pradesh. He brought up the statement made by Yogi during Holi celebrations and said that Eid is equally important. He further added that BSP and SP have come together as BJP is ignoring the interest of the poor, Dalits, Muslims and Backwards. He also thrashed the saffron party for dividing the people of the country with the wrong policies of the party.

