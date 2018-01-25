AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party have laid a red carpet for Padmaavat protesters, who are indulging in violence against children, burning down properties and have become a law into themselves. Owaisi said PM Modi's 56-inch chest is for Muslims only. He alleged that PM Modi-led government doesn't care about the Constitution and the rule of law. Amid nationwide protests, Padmaavati released all over India on Thursday.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was playing ‘pakoda’ politics. Owaisi’s response came in the wake of violence over controversial film Padmaavat’s release. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party have laid a red carpet for the Padmaavat protesters who are indulging in violence and all this is happening because of the tactical support of BJP. “This is nothing but ‘pakoda’ politics being practiced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Prime Minister and his party have laid a red carpet for these people (Padmaavat protesters) who are indulging in violence against children, burning down properties, have become a law into themselves. All this is happening because of tactical support of the BJP. The Prime Minister and his party have meekly surrendered before these people who are protesting.”

PM Modi had said in an interview that a person earning Rs 200 a day by selling pakodas is also employed and he has faced a lot of criticism by the opposition parties for his comment. Targetting PM and his party for remaining silent on the violence by Padmaavat protesters, Asaduddin Owaisi said PM Modi’s 56-inch chest is for Muslims only. He said government introduced the triple talaq bill without even consulting any Muslim organisation. “Prime Minister Modi’s 56-inch chest is only for Muslims. Look at the biases of their approach that without even consulting any Muslim member from his own Cabinet, without even putting it in the public domain, without even consulting any Muslim organisation, the government is bulldozing triple talaq bill.”

The AIMIM chief said to satisfy the sentiments of some people, the CBFC changed the name of the film from Padmavati to Padmaavat, made many cuts and even covered the midriff of the heroine in one of the shots. He alleged that PM Modi-led government doesn’t care about the Constitution and the rule of law.

Amid protests, Padmaavati released all over India on Thursday. The movie was released in about 300 theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere till noon, officials said. Besides the southern states, the movie was also screened under tight security Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and other places in Punjab. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is based on Rajput Queen Padmavati. Since the beginning, the Karni Sena has been protesting vociferously against the release of Padmaavat and has demanded a ban on the film, saying it distorts history.