BJP drops Mumbai North East MP Kirit Somaiya: Reports said the Shiv Sena asked the BJP to drop its MP Kirit Somaya's name from the party's 2019 Lok Sabha candidate list.

BJP drops Mumbai North East MP Kirit Somaiya: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and sitting MP Kirit Somaiya, who had criticised Shiv Sena leaders on corruption, has been dropped from the party’s 2019 Lok Sabha list, reports said. Instead, the BJP has fielded Manoj Kotak from North East Mumbai Constituency. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was close to the Advani camp and he paid the price for criticising Shiv Sena during the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika election.

Reports said the Shiv Sena asked the BJP to drop its MP Kirit Somaya’s name from the party’s 2019 Lok Sabha candidate list. In 2016, BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had said that he would expose the mafia in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and then take on their godfather. The leader also said the MCGM was in “the grip of a powerful mafia” controlled by “a Saheb from Bandra and his PA”.

Kirit Somaiya graduated as a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 1979 and took part in the Jayaprakash Narayan movement in 1975 when a State of National Emergency was declared in the country.

In 1999 Lok Sabha election, he defeated the Congress leader Gurudas Kamat by a margin of 7,276 votes. In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Somaiya defeated Congress candidate Sanjay Dina Patil by a large margin of 317,122 votes.

As the National Convenor of the Anti-Corruption – Scam Expose Committee of the BJP, Somaiya had run a nationwide campaign against the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

