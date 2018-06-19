Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Governor NN Vohra on Tuesday following the BJP's decision to pull out its support from an alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Conference leader asserted that he has requested Governor to impose Governor's rule in the state since no party has the mandate to form the government in the Valley.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Governor NN Vohra on Tuesday following the BJP’s decision to pull out its support from an alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said that the former CM spent around 20 minutes inside the Raj Bhavan. During a media conference, Omar Abdullah said that there is no possibility to form an alliance with any party to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Conference leader asserted that he has requested Governor to impose Governor’s rule in the state since no party has the mandate to form the government in the Valley.

He further demanded the fresh elections and said that his party will accept the mandate of the people. Earlier in the day, Congress leader. Ghulam Nabi Azad also ruled out the possibility to form a government with PDP. He said that whatever has happened is good for the Valley. He said that the terrorism, violence and radicalisation have mounted in the Valley during the last three years.

I have told Governor that since no party has the mandate to form government, he will have to impose Governor rule in the state: Omar Abdullah, National Conference on BJP called off alliance with PDP in #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Tln9psdQC1 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018

He further accused BJP of destroying the state and said that it cannot run away from its responsibilities by withdrawing out its support from the PDP.

The decision to end the alliance with BJP came after BJP chief Amit Shah called a deliberation of Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers and some top leaders in Delhi on Tuesday.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Ram Madhav, BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir chief said that the party does not want to continue the coalition government as it has become untenable for the party. He further added that the PDP has failed in its responsibility.

In the state assembly, the BJP has 25 lawmakers, PDP has 28, NC 15, Congress 12 while Independent and others have 5 lawmakers in the state assembly. The majority mark is 45 with a total of 89 seats.

