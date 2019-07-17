BJP MLA from Khanpur Pranav Singh Champion, who is now new to controversies has been suspended from party' primary member for six years. Initially, the suspension was for three months followed by an extension to an indefinite period.

BJP’s Tamanche-pe-disco MLA Pranav Singh Champion has been suspended from party’s primary membership for a period of six years after a video showing him dancing with guns went viral on social media.

Initially, he was suspended from the party for a period of three months which was later extended to an indefinite period. Now the party has specified six years as his suspension period.

Champion, who is the Khanpur MLA is no new to controversies. A few months ago he was in the news for publicly indulging in a verbal spat with Jhabreda BJP MLA Dehsraj Karnawal and challenging him to a wrestling bout.

Shyam Jaju, BJP Uttarakhand state in-charge: Party is taking action against BJP MLA Pranav Champion (who was seen in a viral video brandishing guns), central leadership has been recommended to permanently suspend him. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bZkknE9jw1 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

The viral video of suspended Pranav Singh of brandishing guns and drinking and dancing on Bollywood numbers has brought much embarrassment to the party unit in the state.

The Uttarakhand unit of BJP earlier wrote to the Central leadership that he should be permanently suspended from the party. However, taking cognizance of the viral video, the BJP unit sent him a show-cause notice and made a recommendation to the central leadership of the party for stern action against him and his permanent suspension.

Shyam Jaju, BJP Uttarakhand state in-charge party had said the party is taking strict action against BJP MLA Pranav Champion. The suspended MLA said that he had been playing with the guns since his childhood. Though he apologized for the language he used while drinking. He claimed that the guns were licensed and unloaded, hence didn’t intend to harm anyone.

