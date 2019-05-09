BJP faces rift in Punjab as leaders tussle over Kirron Kher's nomination: As per reports, Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon has been pitching another candidate for the seat. Tandon, this time looking for some other candidate who will contest from BJP ticket. Meanwhile, few leaders have taken the Kher's side.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab is witnessing a rift after the party nominated Kirron Kher as her party candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat once again. Kher had won the Chandigarh seat in 2014 against Congress’s three-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal. As per reports, Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon has been pitching another candidate for the seat. Tandon, this time looking for some other candidate who will contest from BJP ticket. Meanwhile, few leaders have taken the Kher’s side.

Kirron Kher has been nominated by the party for contesting the seat. The inside party rift is also affecting Kher’s campaigning. Last week, Kirron Kher’s husband and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had an embarrassing moment, when the shopkeeper asked him about the promises from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 2014 manifesto were fulfilled.

However, this is not the first time when Anupam Kher failed to answer questions put to him during his campaign for his wife. In April, during a roadshow in Chandigarh, a journalist had asked him for his views on allegations that Kirron Kher visits Chandigarh more often in the capacity of an actor than its MP. In response, Anupam Kher had answered Bharat mata ki jai and ran away.

Kirron Kher has also canceled her presser after leaders do not attend the same. Recently, BJP president Amit Shah faced a huge embarrassment after he found empty chairs during his rally in the Lok Sabha segment.

Chandigarh was won by Kirron Kher in 2014 against Pawan Bansal of Congress. This time also Pawan is contesting the Lok Sabha seat. The Lok Sabha segment Chandigarh is going to vote on May 19 during the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, the counting of which will be held on May 23.

