The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJPfive-member )’s fact-finding committee, which was created in the aftermath of the Birbhum violence in West Bengal, delivered its report to party leader JP Nadda on Wednesday.

Following the Birbhum violence, BJP national president JP Nadda constituted a five-member fact-finding team, which included four retired IPS officials and West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. The group includes four former IPS officers: Bharati Ghosh, Satya Pal Singh, KC Ramamurthy, and Brijlal.

Speaking to ANI before submission, Majumdar said, “The fact-finding committee went to the village in Birbhum where the incident took place. We had to face problems to reach the village due to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The committee had four former IPS officers and they made a comprehensive report. We will hand over the report to party president JP Nadda today. We will also hand over a copy of this confidential report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Following the execution of TMC politician Bhadu Sheikh, a mob allegedly set houses on fire in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum on Tuesday, killing at least eight people. Following a Calcutta High Court ruling, the investigation into the Birbhum violence case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Asked about TMC’s allegation against the BJP of giving political colour to the Birbhum incident, Majumdar said, “This is the difference we have with TMC. This is not a political matter but a matter of law and order. There have been incidents of blasts, rapes and other crimes across West Bengal.

On TMC MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty allegedly threatening the BJP supporters ahead of the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll, Majumdar said, “Free and fair elections are next to impossible in West Bengal. The video of Narendra Nath Chakraborty validates the fact. Under the rule of Mamata Banerjee, free and fair election is impossible. We demanded Election Commission to keep this person (Chakraborty) away from the election procedure.”

Chakraborty, in a video that has gone viral, asks TMC workers to frighten BJP supporters so that they do not come out of their homes on election day.