BJP releases list of 7 candidates for UP: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the 21st list of seven candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections to the parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The list was finalised by the BJP Central Election Committee. The BJP Central Election Committee decided the names of Ravi Kishan, Praveen Nishad, Sangam Lal Gupta, Mukut Bihari, Praveen Nishad, Ramapati Ram Tripathi, K P Singh and Ramesh Bind from the state.

While actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan is contesting from Gorakhpur seat, Praveen Nishad is contesting from the state’s Sant Kabir Nagar. Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is an actor, politician and television personality, who was born on July 17, 1971, in Maharashtra. He is known for his superb performance in popular movies Raavan (2010), Agent Vinod (2012) and Tere Naam (2003). Apart from that, he had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2006. The Bhojpuri actor had joined the Congress Party from Jaunpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh and contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. He had managed to bag only 42,759 votes or 4.25 per cent of the total votes. In February 2017, Kishan left the Congress Party and joined the BJP.

Praveen Kumar Nishad, who will contest from Sant Kabir Nagar seat, is actually a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur Parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh. He is the son of NISHAD Party founder Dr Sanjay Nishad. Praveen has an engineering degree from Lucknow’s Gautam Budh University.

The BJP has denied ticket to sitting MP Sharad Tripathi from Sant Kabir Nagar seat for thrashing party MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel with a shoe during a District Action Plan Committee meeting at the collectorate on March 6, 2019. Sharad Tripathi was said to be angry over the exclusion of his name from the foundation stones of some projects in the district, reports said.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed 59.77 per cent voter turnout recorded (till 5 pm) in the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 11, 2019. Voting concluded for 91 constituencies in the state amid sporadic incidents of violence, reports said. The ruling BJP is facing a tough contest in all the seats due to the alliance of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal in the state.

