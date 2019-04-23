Hans Raj Hans had a brief stint with the Congress party too, after which he switched to BJP. He has replaced Udit Raj from North West Delhi, who had merged his Indian Justice Party with the BJP in 2014 and won the 2014 general election from the same seat.

Punjabi Sufi Singer Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and speculation was rife that he will be BJP’s candidate for Delhi’s Northwest Delhi constituency. Now clearing the air, BJP has added another candidate in its list of Delhi candidates for Lok Sabha polls. Hans Raj has been fielded from the North West Delhi seat replacing sitting MP Udit Raj, who doesn’t seem pleased with his party’s decision to nominate the Punjabi singer. Hans Raj will be contesting against Congress’s Rajesh Lilothia and AAP’s Gugan Singh in the general election.

After noise around Hans’s candidature took the centre stage, Udit Raj in the morning, in fact, threatened to say goodbye to the party if he was not chosen from his sitting constituency for the national election. The BJP MP said he was waiting for the ticket and if not given the ticket, he will resign from the party. He, in fact, on Monday reached the Delhi BJP office along with his supporters to protest against the much-anticipated candidature of Hans Raj from North West Delhi.

I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do good bye to party — Chowkidar Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) April 23, 2019

Hans’s political career began with the Shiromani Akali Dal and had a brief stint with the Congress party too, after which he switched to BJP in 2016. Other candidates to contest from the BJP ticket include Meenakshi Lekhi from South Delhi who will be pitted against Congress’s Ajay Maken and AAP’s Brajesh Goel. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will contest from Chandni Chowk against Congress’s JP Aggarwal while BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari will contest from North East Delhi against Delhi’s three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Press conference https://t.co/6i5pD6u8aN — Chowkidar Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) April 23, 2019

From West Delhi, it will be former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma’s son Pravesh Verma who will be contesting from West Delhi against Congress’s Mahabal Mishra. Ramesh Bishuri will be contesting from South Delhi as a BJP candidate and Gautam Gambhir, who has replaced Maheish Giri will be contesting from East Delhi against Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress party and Atishi of AAP. Delhi will vote for ongoing Lok Sabha polls on May 12, 2019.

