Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt as the party’s candidate from Baroda assembly constituency for the upcoming by-election to Haryana legislative assembly.

On Thursday, a press note from the party in Hindi stated BJP’s Central election committee has approved the name of Yogeshwar Dutt for the upcoming by-elections in Haryana. Earlier this year, Dutt was seen at a BJP roadshow headed by party president JP Nadda in Mundka Assembly constituency ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections held on February 8.

Yogeshwar Dutt had earlier come forward and urged the countrymen to show unity by following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light ‘diyas’ and candles on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Never faced gender bias in Air Force: Gunjan Saxena tells HC

Also read: Discussions with China ‘confidential’, work in progress: S Jaishankar

“We all know that today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that on April 5 at 9 pm, we will switch off the lights and light ‘diyas’ and candles for nine minutes to show the world that India is standing united in this fight against coronavirus. It will act as an example of our unity,” Dutt told ANI. “The way you all showed unity during the (Janata) Curfew and now during the lockdown to fight against the coronavirus, the same way we have to again show the world that we are continuing our fight against coronavirus and will overcome this,” he added.

Dutt’s comments came soon after attending a meeting with Prime Minister Modi on COVID-19 lockdown via video conferencing. The meeting was attended by 40 sportspersons of the country including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Mary Kom on the ongoing situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Bihar polls: Sushil Modi accuses RJD of making false promises to people