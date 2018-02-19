On February 16, the Indian National Congress (INC) came up with its list of candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced its list of candidates as the elections have become a matter of prestige for the BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha elections. The by-elections are all set to take place on March 11. The parliamentary elections for the Gorakhpur hold a great significance for BJP as the seats are necessitated to be acquired after they were vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. For the first time in three decades, the BJP has nominated a face for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat who is a non-priest. for the first time, the candidate fielded by BJP is outside the Goraknath temple.

The BJP has fielded Upendra Shukla in an attempt to attract Brahmin voters. The seat was vacated by CM yogi Adityanath last year following his election to UP Legislative Council. Upendra Shukla is party’s regional president and is considered to be stronghold among the Brahmin voters. Shukla has been trying to contest the assembly elections but could not get one, He has been a part of the BJP for quite some time. On the other hand, Kaushlendra Singh Patel is contesting for the Phulpur seat. Kaushlendra Patel is supposed to attract all the OBC voters in the constituency. The elections for the seat is considered to be a tough battle, as BJP’s Kaushlendra Patel will be going against the Samajwadi Party’s Nagendra Singh Patel.

The Indian National Congress (INC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have decided to go without each other for the upcoming elections this time. On the other hand, SP has tied up with influential NISHAD party which had gathered a considerable number of votes in the last five years. The NISHAD party is being considered as a challenge for the BJP in the Gorakhpur polls. The Congress was the first to announce its candidates for the Uttar Pradesh bypolls while Samajwadi party came with its list in February 2018.

