The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday evening released its first list of candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, fielding Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and party president Amit Shah from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in place of LK Advani. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be contesting from Lucknow and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur. Smriti Irani will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi again. The decision was finalised by the central election committee of the BJP which met three in last one week.
The meeting was attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and others. The list included the names of 28 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.
Sitting Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria has been replaced by SP Singh Baghel from Agra seat. Baghel is a former member of Samajwadi Party and current member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Ram Shankar Katheria, who is BJP’s only prominent Dalit face in Uttar Pradesh, is the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in 2016 and was Minister of State in the Human Resource Development Ministry till July 6, 2016.
However, Ram Shankar Katheria may contest from any other parliamentary seat. Even BJP’s prominent faces like Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi and Kanpur parliamentarian Murli Manohar Joshi find no place in the first list from 20 states.
Here are names of Uttar Pradesh candidates in the first list:
Saharanpur: Raghav Lakhanpal
Muzaffarnagar: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Bijnor Kunwar: Bharatendra Singh
Moradabad: Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar
Sambhal: Parmeshwar Lal Saini
Amroha: Kanwar Singh Tanwar
Meerut: Rajendra Agrawal
Baghpat: Satya Pal Singh
Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Gautam Buddha Nagar: Mahesh Sharma
Aligarh: Satish Kumar Gautam
Mathura: Hema Malini
Agra: S P Singh Baghel
Fatehpur Sikri: Raj Kumar Chaher
Etah: Rajveer Singh-MP (Raju Bhaiya)
Badaun: Sangh Mitra Maurya
Aonla: Dharmendra Kumar
Bareilly: Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Shahjahanpur(SC): Arun Sagar
Kheri: Ajay Kumar Mishra
Sitapur: Rajesh Verma
Hardoi(SC): Jai Prakash Rawat
Misrikh(SC): Shri Ashok Rawat
Unnao: Swami Sakshi Maharaj
Mohanlalganj(SC): Kaushal Kishore
Lucknow: Rajnath Singh
Amethi: Smriti Irani
