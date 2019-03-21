The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday evening released its first list of candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, fielding Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and party president Amit Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar in place of LK Advani. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be contesting from Lucknow and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday evening released its first list of candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, fielding Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and party president Amit Shah from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in place of LK Advani. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be contesting from Lucknow and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur. Smriti Irani will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi again. The decision was finalised by the central election committee of the BJP which met three in last one week.

The meeting was attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and others. The list included the names of 28 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.

Sitting Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria has been replaced by SP Singh Baghel from Agra seat. Baghel is a former member of Samajwadi Party and current member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Ram Shankar Katheria, who is BJP’s only prominent Dalit face in Uttar Pradesh, is the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in 2016 and was Minister of State in the Human Resource Development Ministry till July 6, 2016.

However, Ram Shankar Katheria may contest from any other parliamentary seat. Even BJP’s prominent faces like Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi and Kanpur parliamentarian Murli Manohar Joshi find no place in the first list from 20 states.

Here are names of Uttar Pradesh candidates in the first list:

Saharanpur: Raghav Lakhanpal

Muzaffarnagar: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Bijnor Kunwar: Bharatendra Singh

Moradabad: Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar

Sambhal: Parmeshwar Lal Saini

Amroha: Kanwar Singh Tanwar

Meerut: Rajendra Agrawal

Baghpat: Satya Pal Singh

Ghaziabad: VK Singh

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Mahesh Sharma

Aligarh: Satish Kumar Gautam

Mathura: Hema Malini

Agra: S P Singh Baghel

Fatehpur Sikri: Raj Kumar Chaher

Etah: Rajveer Singh-MP (Raju Bhaiya)

Badaun: Sangh Mitra Maurya

Aonla: Dharmendra Kumar

Bareilly: Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Shahjahanpur(SC): Arun Sagar

Kheri: Ajay Kumar Mishra

Sitapur: Rajesh Verma

Hardoi(SC): Jai Prakash Rawat

Misrikh(SC): Shri Ashok Rawat

Unnao: Swami Sakshi Maharaj

Mohanlalganj(SC): Kaushal Kishore

Lucknow: Rajnath Singh

Amethi: Smriti Irani

