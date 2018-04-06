Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed Bharatiya Janta Party workers on the occasion of BJP foundation day through a video. Prime Minister shared his message saying that there are no divisions and no dynasty politics. “It was the only party run democratically. It is not run on caste and family lines, and has a tradition of taking everyone along,” said PM Modi.

“Today opposition to BJP is at its highest. Sometimes, it also takes a violent turn. It is not because we made a mistake. It is the strength of BJP that affects opponents. They are unable to digest that a poor person born into a backward family is serving as Prime Minister,” PM Modi to BJP carders.

Speaking on the growth of the BJP since it was founded in 1980 by leaders of erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged with other opposition parties to form Janata Party in 1977 to challenge the then ruling Congress, the prime minister said it was the only party run democratically. It is not run on caste and family lines, and has a tradition of taking everyone along, he said.

