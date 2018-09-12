Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh briefed the media on almost every issue but refrained themselves on talking about the constant hike in fuel prices. Pradhan is being accompanied by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh briefed the media on almost every issue but refrained themselves on talking about the constant hike in fuel prices. Pradhan is being accompanied by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh. Pradhan on Saturday said that fuel price hike in the country is due to the strong dollar and stress on oil production in Iran, Venezuela and Turkey, adding that these factors aren’t in India’s hands. The minister further claimed that Indian currency is stronger in comparison to all other currencies. His statement came a day after he supported the idea of bringing petrol and diesel under Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Indian National Congress on Monday launched a sharp attack on the NDA government accusing PM Narendra Modi of failing to deliver on the promises made to the country and called a nationwide bandh. Along with Opposition parties like DMK, NCP, RJD, JDS, Congress launched a nation-wide protest against the rising fuel prices and a weak rupee.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had clarified on the issue, adding that due to two major external factors, this unavoidable situation is there in the market. American Dollar is creating a unique and unavoidable situation which is not good for world’s economy also, he said while responding to a question.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App