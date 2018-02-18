Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to get new luxurious headquarters today in Delhi. BJP's new headquarters address will now change from Lutyens Delhi bungalow at 11 Ashoka Road to 6 Deendaya Upadhyaya Marg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BJP's new luxurious and high-tech headquarters. The foundation stone of the headquarters was laid in August 2016 and it took 18 months to complete the construction. Adopting the technology, the party has connected its new headquarters to all the state headquarters through the video conferencing.

World’s largest party, if we believe the numbers claimed by the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP), is all set to get a new luxurious headquarters in the national capital, Delhi. BJP’s new headquarters address will now change from Lutyens Delhi bungalow at 11 Ashoka Road to 6 Deendaya Upadhyaya Marg. It’s interesting that 38-year-old party doesn’t have its permanent address since it was formed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate BJP’s new headquarters in Delhi today. The foundation stone of the headquarters was laid in August 2016 and it took 18 months to complete the construction.

BJP chief and now a RajyaSabha member Amit Shah had started the process of building a party office in all district headquarters of the country to increase the party’s inclusive presence. Adopting the technology, the party has connected its new headquarters to all the state headquarters through the video conferencing and the building will also have a state-of-the-art library included of party’s literature and subscriptions to some of the latest journals from across the world. The party’s new headquarters have two buildings of different sizes, the first one is three storey and the second is seven-storey building, which have offices of the party’s prominent leaders, auditorium, meeting rooms and an advanced studio for leaders to link with TV studios for discussions.

In recent years especially after winning 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has snatched various states ruled by the Congress and other local parties. It can be considered an aggressive step to move ahead especially in the northeast states and south Indian states. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the party office building in the presence of the BJP veterans like L.K. Advani and M.M. Joshi, in addition to leaders such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, will also be present there. However, BJP’s new headquarters will have its own set of problems. Many people believe that it may lead to traffic snarls near Delhi’s ITO junction, the city’s busiest, whenever there is VIP movement.