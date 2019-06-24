BJP-ruled Manohar Lal Khattar's government has backed the parole request by Ram Rahim and ministers have come in public saying that the godman deserves parole following good conduct shown in the jail he was imprisoned in.

Ministers of the Haryana Government have supported the 42 days parole for the rape accused, self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The self-proclaimed godman has asked for parole of 42 days for farming of paddy in his land in homeland Sirsa.

The Sirsa police have to take a final call for his parole. The jail superintendent has submitted his report where he finds no violation of jail’s law by Gurmeet Ram Rahim. KL Panwar, a minister in the BJP ruled state has justified the position taken by the government claiming that every convict deserves parole after two years of imprisonment and on the condition of no violation of the laws of the jail. Another Minister Anil Vij has said that all convicts should be treated equally before the law and hence Ram Rahim should get the parole if his conduct has been good in the jail he was imprisoned after he was sentenced for 20 years for raping two women.

Haryana Min KL Panwar on reports of parole granted to Ram Rahim: All convicts are entitled to parole after 2 yrs. If a convict has good conduct in jail, it's mentioned by superintendent in his report to local police. It goes to Commissioner after verification, he takes final call pic.twitter.com/LY74dQQc46 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

The Jail superintendent has written a letter dated June 18 to ask the feasibility of the parole to Ram Raheem. The police department has sought details from the revenue department of Sirsa about the land Ram Rahim owns. The district administration has been asked to file a report to Police Commissioner of Rohtak division and the final decision will be taken by the commissioner.

The move to support the parole request filed by the raped convict Ram Rahim exposes the double standard of the BJP that is claiming the efforts to empower Muslim women by bringing the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha one hand but backing convicts such as Ram Rahim to walk out of the jail for a period of 42 days, that too for a reason such as farming, on another.

