The BJP will not support the Congress or Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), he said, adding that but other options are open, sparking speculations at an alliance with TRS if it falls short of the magic number to form the next government in the state.

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman has said that there can’t be a government without his party in the state. K Laxman further claimed that the BJP will be a part of the government if they are not able to get a majority on their own. The BJP will not support the Congress or Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), he said, adding that but other options are open, sparking speculations at an alliance with TRS if it falls short of the magic number to form the next government in the state. He said, however, the decision regarding this will be taken in consultation with the top brass of the saffron party.

Following his remarks, TRS spokesperson Bhanu Prasad said they don’t need any alliance and his party will win enough seats to form the next government on its own. Majority of exit polls in the state have given an upper hand to Telangana Rashtra Samiti. An aggregation of exit polls have predicted that K Chandrasekhar Rao’s party will get 67 seats of total 119 seats. The halfway mark to form a government in the state is 61. The Congress-Chandrababu Naidu’s TDS alliance will get 39 seats while the BJP will get five seats.

His remark comes two days before the counting of votes in Telangana. The counting of votes will take place on December 11 along with four other states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The polls in country’s youngest state were held on December 7 that saw a voter turn out of 73.2 per cent. The assembly elections in five key states will have ramifications on Lok Sabha elections next year, given the high stakes for the ruling BJP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More