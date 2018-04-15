The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Sunday held a protest in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru after state's Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a dhongi. The Congress leader also added that Yogi is unfit to be CM of UP. Soon after the controversial remark, the BJP demands an apology from the Congress leader and filed a complaint with EC.

As the Karnataka assembly elections are getting closer, the war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress is getting intense. In a scathing attack on Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, the Karnataka Congress working president, Dinesh Gundu Rao addressing a public gathering on Saturday said if he entered the Karnataka he should be shown slippers. Rao made this comment during the candlelight march organised by the state unit of Congress against the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents.

The Congress leader added that Mr.Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics, he is unfit to be CM of Uttar Pradesh, if he had any decency he would have resigned by now. The firebrand leader of BJP and UP CM was criticised by opposition parties to protect the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Unnao district. The controversial remark by state Congress leader sparked row as the Bharatiya Janata Party demands an apology from the Congress leader.

Mr.Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics, he is unfit to be CM of Uttar Pradesh, if he had any decency he would have resigned by now: Dinesh Gundu Rao, Working President, Karnataka Congress #UnnaoCase pic.twitter.com/e6vRooJyKN — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

Father of Unnao victim has died, the girl is threatening to immolate herself. What kind of governance is this? I, however, regret the kind of words I used for him (UP CM). This is an emotional & sensitive issue for me: Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress on his remark on UP CM #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/VqtnHFFtz2 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

The BJP holds the protest in the state’s capital Bengaluru against Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao’s ‘inciting remarks’ on UP CM Yogi Adityanath. BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar said it he has also approached the Election Commission to file the complaint against the Rao.

The state unit saffron party took to Twitter saying, “Dinesh Gundu Rao said Yogi Adityanath must be beaten with chappals. There were 3857 rapes in K’taka under Siddaramiah. Going by the same logic, what Siddu must be beaten with Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao? Yogi is a revered saint of Natha parampare. Mind your tongue.

BJP protest in Bengaluru against Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao's 'inciting remarks' on UP CM Yogi Adityanath. BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar has also complained to EC against Dinesh Gundu Rao pic.twitter.com/qwQeEESASM — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa said, ” Dinesh Gundu Rao’s choice of words to address Yogi Adityanath ji has appalled me. Utter disrespect to a CM & a revered Natha family saint. The millions of Natha Panth followers of Karnataka will never forgive this. I sympathise with you and your party’s culture.”

