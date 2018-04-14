On the 127th birth anniversary of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, the only Dalit female leader combating immensely against the saffron party, said that the BJP is doing politics in the name of Dr. BR Ambedkar and in the actual reality, the atrocities on Dalits are still high in the country. Stressing on the recent changes made by the Supreme Court in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, she added, if the Modi regime is really serious then it should not wait for a review petition to be taken up in the court, rather, should call a cabinet and bring an ordinance to bolster the act.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, as the BJP cadres along with the Prime minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Dalit icon Ambedkar on Saturday, April 14, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati came down heavily upon BJP saying that despite many schemes announced by PM Modi in the name of Ambedkar, atrocities against Dalits are still an all-time high under his government. Speaking on Ambedkar’s 127 birth anniversary BSP supremo said, “The Bhartiya Janta Party is doing politics in the name of Dr. BR Ambedkar. In reality, the atrocities on Dalits are at an all-time high in the country. The BJP is doing mere drama with the Dalits.”

Stessing on the recent changes made by the apex court in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, she added, “The Prime Minister’s mentality towards the Dalits is not hidden from anyone. If the government was really serious about SC/ST Act then why are they waiting for a review petition to be taken up in the court, rather they should call a cabinet and bring an ordinance to strengthen the SC/ST Act”. She also alleged that the saffron party is a business-friendly party and not a poor-oriented government.

I want to tell Modi Ji and his govt that commemorating places related to Baba Saheb's life and inaugurating schemes in his name, will in no way lead to development of Dalits: BSP's Mayawati #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/xfp4Mt8qPl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2018

Meanwhile, on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Saturday, minor clashes were witnessed in many parts of the country which include Punjab, Gujarat. In Gujarat, independent MLA Jignesh Mevani’s supporters and members of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch ended up in a scuffle with BJP’s MPs and tried to prevent the latter from garlanding Ambedkar’s statue. They were detained by police as they tried to protest garlanding of Ambedkar’s statue in Sarngpur’s Ahmedabad.

