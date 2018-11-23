BJP top TV advertiser: As assembly elections in five states are looming, the BJP became the top TV advertiser, according to the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data. The BJP beat the Vimal Pan Masala in the week ending 16 November. In the top advertisers' list, the BJP was followed by Netflix, the world's leading entertainment content provider, and Trivago, a hotel price comparison site.

The BJP’s ad aired on television 22,099 times from November 10-16 followed by Netflix, a distant second at 12,951 times, the report said The Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, which was scheduled to be held in two phases – are over while polls in other four states – Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will be in November and December. The counting of votes for elections in all five states will take place on December 11.

The polls in five states are seen as a bellwether for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and a litmus test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. Hence, the stakes are really high considering impact of these polls on General Elections, which are likely to be held in April-May next year.

The revised strategies by political parties in India, particularly in terms of campaigning, have propelled them to spend more money on advertisement. With rising internet penetration in the country, the BJP, which is considered to be the country’s largest political machinery, has active workers to handle social media campaigning for the party.

