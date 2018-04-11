Haryana State Government has issued new admission forms where they are asking whether the parents of child, seeking an admission, are engaged in any sort of 'unclean occupation'. Taking to his Twitter handle, Congress leader said, "Since when has Aadhaar become mandatory for school admission?" Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik also supported the questions asked in the form. He said that the details are needed to find if the child requires any medical support.

If reports are to be believed, the Haryana State Government has issued new admission forms where they are asking whether the parents of a child, seeking an admission, are engaged in any sort of ‘unclean occupation’, religion and also if the child has any genetic disorders. Apart from these details, the school forms issued by the government also ask for the Aadhaar account number, bank account number of the applicant. The form issued includes around 100 questions based on the religion, caste and other details which school forms usually don’t ask.

Talking to Indian Express, the principal of a DPS School said that the forms were sent by Haryana’s education department. She added that the form seeks many other details ‘that school would not usually ask for’. The principal added that they have told the parents that to take the matter up to the government if they have any issues. After the matter surfaced, Congress leader raised objections over the government mandated forms. Criticising the Haryana government, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has asked the government to immediately withdraw the forms.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Since when has Aadhar become mandatory for school admission?” He further tweeted, “Students labeled as ‘untouchables’ and their parents’ occupation as ‘unclean’ (Haryana) Govt, taking a cue from NaMo App, … Surveillance is the DNA of BJP Khattar … It is really a Surveillance of Parents/Students… Height of insanity is the kind of Pvt info of parents being sought. Calling vocation of parents unclean is absurd.” Meanwhile, Rajiv Rattan, Director of Haryana Secondary Education said that the information that have been asked, including the Aadhaar number, is to avoid duplicity.

He further added that there has been no case where a student has been denied admission because of the lack of Aadhaar card. f a student doesn’t have Aadhaar number at the time of admission, we can manage her or his Aadhaar card after admission to the school,” Rattan said. Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik also supported the questions asked in the form. He said that the details are needed to find if the child requires any medical support. He further justified the forms asking the caste of the child by claiming that this will help the government in finding which caste is lacking behind.

