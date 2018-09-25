Karyakarta Mahakumbh rally LIVE updates: On the birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh's co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will today address party workers in Karyakarta Mahakumbh rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

(From left) BJP President Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are present at Karyakarta Mahakumbh rally in Bhopal on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Karyakarta Mahakumbh rally LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday will address a mega congregation of BJP workers in Bhopal ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. The event will be held at the Jamboree Maidan and it is expected that thousands of BJP workers will attend the program.

BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh (grand assembly of party workers) is being organised on the birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Before the event, BJP spokesman Sarvesh Tiwari told reporters that it’s going to be world’s largest congregation of political workers.

“BJP Mahakumbh event will showcase the journey and works of BJP stalwarts, including former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Narendra Modi and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” Rajnish Agrawal BJP spokesperson said.

Live Blog

