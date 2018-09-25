Karyakarta Mahakumbh rally LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday will address a mega congregation of BJP workers in Bhopal ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. The event will be held at the Jamboree Maidan and it is expected that thousands of BJP workers will attend the program.
BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh (grand assembly of party workers) is being organised on the birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.
Before the event, BJP spokesman Sarvesh Tiwari told reporters that it’s going to be world’s largest congregation of political workers.
“BJP Mahakumbh event will showcase the journey and works of BJP stalwarts, including former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Narendra Modi and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” Rajnish Agrawal BJP spokesperson said.
Live Blog
Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address party workers; BJP President Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also present pic.twitter.com/RdAb8U4Bvj— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2018
Looking forward to interacting with the hardworking Karyakartas of @BJP4MP at the #KaryakartaMahakumbh in Bhopal today. https://t.co/ZxPSqlIoxJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2018
About 13 lakh people are expected to participate in the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' rally as party workers from 230 assembly seats in the state would take part in the programme.