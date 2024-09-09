BJP Launches ‘Har Ghar Bhajapa Campaign’ In J-K To Boost Grassroots Support Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Intensifying its campaign right upto grass roots level for the Assembly elections, the BJP will start the ‘Har Ghar Bhajapa Campaign’ from September 10, with an aim to connect with the people and make them aware of the party’s programmes and achievements, said the party in a release. “The massive door-to-door campaign will be led […]

Intensifying its campaign right upto grass roots level for the Assembly elections, the BJP will start the ‘Har Ghar Bhajapa Campaign’ from September 10, with an aim to connect with the people and make them aware of the party’s programmes and achievements, said the party in a release.

“The massive door-to-door campaign will be led by J-K Incharge Tarun Chug in Kishtwar, and Padder-Nagseni segment Ram Madhav will lead the campaign in Kathua and Hiranagar along with a large number of party workers,” said the release.

At Bhaderwah, the campaign will be led by Trilok Jamwal, MLA of HP and Rajya Sabha MP, Gulam Ali Khatna, will lead the campaign in Ramban and Banihal.

In Udhampur West, the BJP’s campaign would be led by Dhan Singh Rawat (Minister, Government of Uttarakhand), while in Udhampur East, Dhan Singh Rawat will also lead the campaign.

In Chenani, the Union Minister Jitendra Singh, will head the campaign. He will also lead the campaign in Billawar, Basohli and Jasrota.

In Ramnagar, the campaign will be held under the leadership of Shamsher Singh Manhas, a former Rajya Sabha member.

The campaign at Bani would be led by Ashwani Sharma (MLA Pathankot).

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma will lead party’s campaign in Gulabgarh, Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi segments.

Sat Sharma will lead the the BJP’s campaign in Ramgarh and Samba, while in Vijaypur, the campaign will be led by Shrikant Sharma (MLA Uttar Pradesh).

In Bishnah, also Shrikant Sharma will lead the campaign. At Suchetgarh, Vikramjeet Singh Cheema will lead the campaign.

Ashish Sood will also lead the party’s campaign in Bahu and Jammu East, while G Krishna Reddy will head BJP campaign in Jammu West.

In Nagrota and Jammu North, the campaign will be led by Ashok Koul, while G Krishna Reddy will head BJP campaign in Marh.

In Akhnoor and Chamb, Madan Kaushik (MLA Uttarakhand) will lead the campaign, while in Kalakote – Sunderbani, Rajeev Bhardwaj (MP, Himachal Pradesh), will lead the party’s ‘Har Ghar Bhajapa Campaign’.

Meanwhile, ahead of the forthcoming legislative assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, security measures have been increased in the Rajouri region of the union territory to create a safe and fear-free environment for voters to cast their votes.

As per the Senior Superintendent of Police of Rajouri, Randeep Kumar, the Jammu and Kashmir police, the army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been patrolling regularly, organising day domination campaigns, along with enhancing security at checkposts and organising road marches to create a safe environment for the voters.

“Focussing on the upcoming assembly elections, security has been beefed up accordingly. For this, our police, Army and CRPF are regularly patrolling, doing day domination campaigns. We have also enhanced the checkposts and have also organised road marches so that our voters cast their votes without fear,” Senior Superintendent of Police Randeep Kumar said.

He also stated that in the forest regions, they are taking the help of the army and the paratroopers for coordinated operations and long-range patrolling.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting will be done on October 8.

There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.

(With ANI Inputs)