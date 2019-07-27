BJP lawmaker and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Rama Devi lashed out at Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan on Saturday. Rama Devi said that she has the power to face a man like Azam Khan.

Samajwadi Party lawmaker has been condemned by lawmakers from various political parties for his sexist remarks. Rama Devi said, Azam Khan insulted her twice, once when he made the comment and second by not apologising to her instantly.

Rama Devi told ANI, Azam Khan had used such language for all the women in the country. She also said, the people of the parliament has reposed faith on her and elected her. She has the power to face a man like Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan.

After making an objectionable statement in the parliament, SP lawmaker said in his defence that Rama Devi is like a sister to him.

Rama Devi told that all party leaders held a meeting on this and the result will be revealed on Monday.

Rama Devi also triggered a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav who backed Rampur MP in Lok Sabha saying that there was no intention to malign the chair.

Talking about Akhilesh Yadav’s comment, Rama Devi said, as a former chief minister, Yadav shouldn’t have said such words supporting Azam Khan. This language only shows his ego and arrogance. In a respected place like Lok Sabha, nobody is going to appreciate his words.

