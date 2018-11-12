BJP leader Ananth Kumar death LIVE updates: Union minister and six-time BJP MP HN Ananth Kuma, 59, passed away in the wee hours of Monday, November 12, in Bengaluru due to cancer, media reports said. Kumar had represented the Bengaluru South constituency in the Lower House since 1996. His body will be kept at a Bengaluru College to perform rites and final tributes. Expressing grief over Kumar’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to his family and closed friends over Twitter, calling him a “valued colleague and friend”.

He said Kumar was a remarkable leader and was part of public life at a young age. While the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said his death was a loss to the people of our country, especially to Karnataka. Other senior BJP leaders including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed sorrow on Twitter over the loss of the senior party leader. 

 He was a six-time BJP MP from the south Bengaluru constituency. He handled to key ministeries-Chemicals and Fertilisers since 2014. 

A graduate in Arts and Law, Mr Kumar was affiliated with right-wing student organisation Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before he joined the BJP in 1987.

Live Updates

09:09 (IST)

Mortal remains of Ananth Kumar reached his residence

Mortal remains of the senior BJP leader Kumar reached his house in Bengaluru on Monday. The National Flag was draped over the casket, which carried the union minister's mortal remains.

09:03 (IST)

JD-U leader Nitish Kumar on Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said a Kumar was a hardworking politician and an admired social worker. He made big achievements in the politics of Karnataka.

09:00 (IST)

3-day mouring in Karanataka following Ananth Kumar's demise

News Agency ANI shared visuals of the National flag being draped over the casket of BJP leader Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru, who passed away on early Morning morning.

08:57 (IST)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal expresses grief over Kumar's death

Railway, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said Kumar was respected across the party lines and was a guiding light for all of us.

08:53 (IST)

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Kumar's death

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said the party was hoping that Kumar would recover soon from cancer. He extended heartfelt condolences to his wife and children.

08:46 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says Kumar will be remembered as a popular leader

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this is a huge loss for the government as well as the BJP. He further said Kumar will be remembered as a good administrator & popular leader.

08:32 (IST)

Three-day mouring in Karanataka following Ananth Kumar's demise

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday declared three-day mourning in Karnataka and one-day holiday today over the death of union minister and six-time BJP MP Ananth Kumar.

08:29 (IST)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Kumar's death

Ananth Kumar had represented the South Bengaluru constituency since 1996 in the Lok Sabha. To this, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always.

08:27 (IST)

BJP national chief Amit Shah remembers Kumar

BJP national president Amit Shah said Kumar's demise has left a void in the party and Indian polity, which can not be filled easily.

08:24 (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Kumar's death

Congress president Rahul Gandhi extended condolences to Kumar's family and friends on Monday on Twitter.

08:22 (IST)

Union Min Prakash Javadekar on Ananth Kumar's death

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Kumar was a great friend & guide for all of all the party members. He added that Kumar had toiled a lot before the Karnataka assembly elections.

08:19 (IST)

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy reacts to Kumar's death

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday morning expressed grief over the demise of BJP leader and union minister Ananth Kumar. JDS leader said Kumar was a value based politician, who made important contributions to the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 