BJP leader Ananth Kumar death LIVE updates: Union minister and six-time BJP MP HN Ananth Kuma, 59, passed away in the wee hours of Monday, November 12, in Bengaluru due to cancer, media reports said. Kumar had represented the Bengaluru South constituency in the Lower House since 1996. His body will be kept at a Bengaluru College to perform rites and final tributes. Expressing grief over Kumar’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to his family and closed friends over Twitter, calling him a “valued colleague and friend”.
He said Kumar was a remarkable leader and was part of public life at a young age. While the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said his death was a loss to the people of our country, especially to Karnataka. Other senior BJP leaders including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed sorrow on Twitter over the loss of the senior party leader.
He was a six-time BJP MP from the south Bengaluru constituency. He handled to key ministeries-Chemicals and Fertilisers since 2014.
A graduate in Arts and Law, Mr Kumar was affiliated with right-wing student organisation Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before he joined the BJP in 1987.
Live Updates
Mortal remains of Ananth Kumar reached his residence
Mortal remains of the senior BJP leader Kumar reached his house in Bengaluru on Monday. The National Flag was draped over the casket, which carried the union minister's mortal remains.
JD-U leader Nitish Kumar on Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said a Kumar was a hardworking politician and an admired social worker. He made big achievements in the politics of Karnataka.
#AnanthKumar Ji was a hardworking politician & an admired social worker. He had a huge contribution in Karnataka politics. He will be always remembered for his good work. His demise is saddening: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/xOvpzlqgHe— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
News Agency ANI shared visuals of the National flag being draped over the casket of BJP leader Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru, who passed away on early Morning morning.
Bengaluru: National flag draped over casket carrying mortal remains of Union Minister #AnanthKumar, who passed away in the early hours today. pic.twitter.com/DURLjS99L3— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Union Minister Piyush Goyal expresses grief over Kumar's death
Railway, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said Kumar was respected across the party lines and was a guiding light for all of us.
I am deeply saddened by the news of Ananth Kumar ji's sudden demise. Ananth ji was respected across party lines and was a guiding light for all of us. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief: Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File pic of Piyush Goyal) pic.twitter.com/qAxY5OzluG— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Kumar's death
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said the party was hoping that Kumar would recover soon from cancer. He extended heartfelt condolences to his wife and children.
Felt very sad about the demise of #AnanthKumar. He was ill for some time, but never expected that this will happen. We were hoping he would recover and join back public service. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his wife and children: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/Dm2r5b2Vwu— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says Kumar will be remembered as a popular leader
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this is a huge loss for the government as well as the BJP. He further said Kumar will be remembered as a good administrator & popular leader.
It's a shocking incident. This is a huge loss for the government as well as the party. #AnanthKumar Ji will be remembered as a good administrator & popular leader. I pay tribute to him on the behalf of Uttar Pradesh government: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/FrENo6sUPb— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2018
Three-day mouring in Karanataka following Ananth Kumar's demise
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday declared three-day mourning in Karnataka and one-day holiday today over the death of union minister and six-time BJP MP Ananth Kumar.
Three-day mourning declared in #Karnataka over demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar. One-day holiday declared for today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/VpbnckGPlH— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Kumar's death
Ananth Kumar had represented the South Bengaluru constituency since 1996 in the Lok Sabha. To this, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always.
Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri Ananth Kumar is no more with us. Served BJP all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/iH9cwHGaqS— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
BJP national chief Amit Shah remembers Kumar
BJP national president Amit Shah said Kumar's demise has left a void in the party and Indian polity, which can not be filled easily.
Ananth ji was a remarkable administrator who served various ministerial portfolios. His passing away has left a void in the BJP and Indian polity that can not be filled soon. May God give his family & supporters strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences: Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/l2RypZYwBp— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Kumar's death
Congress president Rahul Gandhi extended condolences to Kumar's family and friends on Monday on Twitter.
I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister #AnanthKumar Ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti: Rahul Gandhi. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/qhpB1MvVBl— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Union Min Prakash Javadekar on Ananth Kumar's death
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Kumar was a great friend & guide for all of all the party members. He added that Kumar had toiled a lot before the Karnataka assembly elections.
Death of Ananth Kumar Ji is a huge loss for the country& also a personal loss. He was a great friend & guide for all of us. In recent Karnataka elections, we worked in& out & his sudden death is shocking.We'll participate in his last rites in Bengaluru:Union Min Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/J6mPpdOIWT— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy reacts to Kumar's death
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday morning expressed grief over the demise of BJP leader and union minister Ananth Kumar. JDS leader said Kumar was a value based politician, who made important contributions to the country.
I have lost a great friend in his (Ananth Kumar) death. He was a value based politician, who made significant contribution to country as MP&Union Min. May his soul rest in peace & may God give strength to his family&his followers to endure this loss: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy pic.twitter.com/IA0syhSmbM— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018