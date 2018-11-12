BJP leader Ananth Kumar death LIVE updates: BJP MP HN Ananth Kuma, 59, passed away in the wee hours of Monday, November 12, in Bengaluru due to cancer, media reports said. His body will be kept at a Bengaluru College to perform rites and final tributes. Senior BJP seniors expressed grief over the loss of Kumar on Twitter. Here is how Twitter reacted to his demise.

BJP leader Ananth Kumar death LIVE updates: Union minister and six-time BJP MP HN Ananth Kuma, 59, passed away in the wee hours of Monday, November 12, in Bengaluru due to cancer, media reports said. Kumar had represented the Bengaluru South constituency in the Lower House since 1996. His body will be kept at a Bengaluru College to perform rites and final tributes. Expressing grief over Kumar’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to his family and closed friends over Twitter, calling him a “valued colleague and friend”.

He said Kumar was a remarkable leader and was part of public life at a young age. While the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said his death was a loss to the people of our country, especially to Karnataka. Other senior BJP leaders including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed sorrow on Twitter over the loss of the senior party leader.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of Union Minister&veteran parliamentarian Shri H.N. Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country&particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/GyOCHTmFms — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018

Absolutely shocked&pained by demise of very senior colleague&a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji. He was a seasoned parliamentarian who served nation in several capacities. His passion&devotion for welfare of people was commendable. My condolences to his family: Home Min Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/ZUp5othvGB — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018

He was a six-time BJP MP from the south Bengaluru constituency. He handled to key ministeries-Chemicals and Fertilisers since 2014.

A graduate in Arts and Law, Mr Kumar was affiliated with right-wing student organisation Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before he joined the BJP in 1987.

