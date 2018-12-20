BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab on Thursday stoked a controversy when he said that Lord Hanuman was a Muslim. Nawab explained that it is because of Hanuman's name that Muslims have Rehman, Farman, Ramzan and so on.

BJP’s Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Bukkal Nawab on Thursday claimed that Hanuman was a Muslim. He said that there are several Muslim names that rhyme with Hanuman like Rehman, Ramzan, Zeeshan, Qurban, Farman and so on. Nawab added that had Hanuman not existed, there would have been no such names in existence today which Muslims use.

In another incident, it was not long ago when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and another BJP leader Yogi Adityanath told Congress that the grand old party can keep Ali (4th Caliph in Islam and Muhammad’s son-in-law) because Yogi and his party has Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman).

During a rally before Assembly elections in Rajasthan, it was Yogi Adityanath only who took his claims on Lord Hanuman a little too far when he claimed that the deity was a Dalit. The UP CM said that Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. “Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west,” added Adityanath.

From a long time, prominent BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has been asking the Muslims of India to accept that they are Hindus. He has reasoned that India has been a Hindu country ever since its inception and all the dwellers of the country were once Hindus. He has given many explanations to corroborate his theory but the debate still rages on.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More