The advisory to BJP leaders and workers of refraining from making absurd remarks by the PM Modi seems to have gone in vain. Recently, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar courted an unnecessary controversy. The minister while addressing a gathering in Ballia warned people about being part of rallies that were conducted by other political parties. The minister who is part of the CM Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet said that any person who will attend a political rally without his permission will be cursed for life. He added that the person will suffer from jaundice for not obeying him. UP cabinet minister added that the people will be cured only after he will give them the medicines.

Addressing a public gathering in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, OP Rrajbhar said that if anyone attends a rally by any other political party without asking for his permission, the person will be cursed with jaundice and will return to normal only after he receives a medicine from the minister’s hand. he said, “Jab tak meri team rally ka sandesh lekar aapke pass nahi jaayegi, tab tak kisi aur Party ki rally agar koi gaya toh usko OP Rajbhar ka shraap lagega, peeliya ho jaayega, theek tabhi hoga jab OP Rajbhar ki dawai loge.”

#WATCH UP Minister OP Rajbhar at an event in Ballia says 'Jab tak meri team rally ka sandesh lekar aapke pass nahi jaayegi, tab tak kisi aur Party ki rally agar koi gaya toh usko OP Rajbhar ka shraap lagega, peeliya ho jaayega, theek tabhi hoga jab OP Rajbhar ki dawai loge.' pic.twitter.com/xHQ6IwNepN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2018

However, this is not the first time that the UP cabinet minister has courted a controversy. earlier, Rajbhar made headlines after he claimed that Yadavs and Rajputs ‘consume the most amount of alcohol because this is their ancestral business’. OP Rajbhar, an OBC leader who is the MLA from Zahoorabad, is a minister for a backward class’ welfare and the department of disabled people of development.

