BJP leader BS Tomar shot dead by unidentified assailants in UP’s Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Tomar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on late Saturday night. The incident took place roughly 50 meters away from a police station in Dasna. Reports said that the attackers had fired 5 shots at the BJP leader. He was soon rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the bullet injuries. The higher authorities have suspended the SHO of the police station, Praveen Sharma, over the incident. Apart from that, an FIR has been registered into the matter and the police is currently looking out for the miscreants.

While the eyewitness said that the attackers were in a Bolero car, the initial investigations revealed that the attackers were on a two-wheeler. The incident has triggered tensions across the area following the incident. The police said that the assailants were on a two-wheeler and fled the crime spot soon after committing the crime.

The attackers have also left their vehicle behind, said the police adding a search operation is underway and the accused will be tracked down soon. The body of the BJP leader has been sent for an autopsy. The police will reveal further details after the post-mortem report.

In the past few days, the Uttar Pradesh government has been called out for the current law and order situation in the state. Ever since Chief Minister Yogi Adityantah has taken over the charge of the state, the crime rate has exponentially increased. Earlier on Wednesday, 11 people including 3 women, were killed in an open firing over a land dispute in Sonbhadra area in Mirzapur.

