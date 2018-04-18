A recent video is doing the rounds on social media that shows a BJP lawmaker breaking down into tears after he found out that his name was missing from BJP's second candidates' list. Shashil G Namoshi was expecting a ticket to Gulbarga constituency, which was given to CB Patil instead of him.

In the wake of the Karnataka Assembly polls, BJP and Congress recently announced their candidates’ list for the upcoming elections. Both the parties faced the wrath of the disappointed candidates, who were hoping to find their names on the candidates’ list. While some of the candidates decided to stand against their party’s decision, one of them was seen breaking down in front of the camera. A recent video which surfaced online is doing the rounds on several social media networking sites. Shashil G Namoshi, a former BJP’s lawmaker, broke down into tears when he could not find his name on party’s second list.

Reports said that the BJP lawmaker was about to address a press conference, which ended up in a video clip which was rigorously shared on social media. In a short clip, the politician breaks down into tears as he tries to say something. In the video, the BJP leader is crying really hard with his hands covering his face. The party members also try to console him, but nothing seems to calm him down. Even the reporters are trying to soothe him, but everything goes wasted as he is uncontrollable. The act of meltdown was shot by many cameras of several media channels present there.

According to reports, Namoshi was expecting a ticket to Gulbarga constituency, which was given to CB Patil instead of him. After the BJP candidates’ list was announced on Monday evening, he was left disappointed after he saw his name was missing from the list. Namoshi was deputy mayor of Kalaburagi, which used to be known as Gulbarga. He remained a member of Legislative Council for 12 years.

