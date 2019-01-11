The decision to remove Alok Verma was taken by the three-member Selection Committee, headed by the prime minister. The high-power committee also included Supreme Court judge Justice AK Sikri and Congress leader Mallikaarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

BJP leader Narasimha Rao on Friday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was crying more than Alok Verma in CBI matter as he was worried about the Congress leaders who were involved in defence scams like AgustaWestland. Narasimha Rao further said the Congress was trying to intervene in CBI debate as the premier investigative agency was getting at the truth in VVIP chopper case. His remarks come a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister for removing Alok Verma as CBI Director.

The high-power committee removed CBI chief citing serious charges against him by Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). Mallikarujn Kharge, however, argued that Alok Verma should be allowed to explain himself before the committee. The Opposition leader also submitted a six-page dissent note.

The Congress president had said that Alok Verma was moved out of CBI as there was a fear in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mind over the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal. Rahul Gandhi had called Prime Minister a prisoner of his own lies.

Alok Verma’s removal came a day after he resumed office following the Supreme Court verdict that restored his position. Additional Director M Nageshwar Rao has against been appointed interim CBI Director.

